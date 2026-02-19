OPEN THREAT: Netanyahu Warns Iran of “Unimaginable” Retaliation If Israel Is Attacked

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a blunt warning to Iran on Thursday, vowing that any missile attack on Israel would trigger a devastating response, as U.S. and Israeli preparations for a possible military confrontation with Tehran continue to accelerate.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for IDF cadets, Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any escalation and would not hesitate to respond forcefully if provoked.

“We are prepared for any scenario,” he said. “And one thing is certain — if the ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will face a response that they can’t even imagine.”

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is closely coordinating with the United States as tensions rise over Iran’s nuclear program and regional activities.

“We are operating side by side with our major ally, the United States,” he said, describing Washington and Jerusalem as united in confronting the Iranian threat.

He added that during a meeting last week with President Donald Trump, he presented Israel’s position on the “guiding principles” for any future negotiations with Tehran.

Turning to the war in Gaza, Netanyahu reiterated his government’s commitment to dismantling Hamas and preventing the group from rebuilding its military capabilities.

“There will be no rehabilitation of the Strip before the demilitarization of the Strip,” he said.

“Very soon, Hamas will face a dilemma — to give up its weapons the easy way, or to give up its weapons the hard way,” Netanyahu declared.

Netanyahu also defended Israel’s continued military presence in neighboring territories, including Syria and Lebanon, arguing that security zones inside hostile areas are essential to prevent future attacks.

“Demilitarized zones or security zones inside enemy territory are a vital need in order to minimize the danger of a ground invasion,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)