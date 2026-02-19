President Trump: I’ll Make Iran Strike Decision Within 10 Days, Warns Regime Of “Bad Things” To Come

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expects to decide within the next 10 days whether the United States will launch a new military strike against Iran, as tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and regional ambitions continue to escalate.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace, Trump referenced last summer’s U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and suggested that further action remains on the table.

“Now, we may have to take it a step further — or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal,” Trump said. “You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days.”

Trump reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

“You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing.”

“If they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great too. But it’ll be a very different path,” he added. “They must make a deal. If that doesn’t happen… bad things will happen.”

His remarks came as the United States and Iran continue indirect negotiations that have shown little visible progress. Iranian officials said this week they would present more detailed proposals in the coming weeks, but U.S. officials remain skeptical that the gaps can be bridged.

At the same time, both sides are signaling military readiness. Iran on Thursday held its annual naval drills with Russia in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, while a second U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, continued its approach toward the eastern Mediterranean. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group is already operating in the region.

U.S. officials say the growing deployment of warships, fighter jets, and support aircraft does not guarantee an imminent strike, but it significantly expands Trump’s options should diplomacy collapse. According to the Soufan Center, more than 50 additional U.S. combat aircraft were recently ordered to the region.

Iran has warned that any attack would trigger a wider regional conflict. Earlier this week, it conducted live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies, and issued rocket-launch warnings to civilian pilots.

Meanwhile, international concern is mounting. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged his citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation could soon become impossible. Germany has begun withdrawing some personnel from bases in Iraq.

Inside Iran, tensions remain high following mass protests that were violently suppressed. Memorial ceremonies marking 40 days since the deaths of demonstrators have drawn renewed anti-government chants, despite official threats. Human rights groups say thousands may have been killed, and dozens now face possible execution.

Trump has warned repeatedly that patience is running out. In recent social media posts, he said the United States may need to “eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime” if Iran refuses to compromise.

