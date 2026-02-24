Yeshivas “HaTefutzos” Gathered with its Bogrim and Yedidim in Eretz Yisroel and Across the Velt – View the Gallery

Around 1,500 people from the shamenna vesalta of Charedi Jewry, Rabbonim of kehillos, mechanchim, and marbitzei Torah, alongside hundreds of men and women, bogrim of Yeshivas HaTefutzos throughout the doros, gathered for a massive and highly impressive ma’amad arranged by the Yeshiva in Binyanei HaUma in Yerushalayim. The event marked 60 years since the Yeshiva’s founding by its illustrious meyased, the Gaon Rav Mordechai Goldstein zt”l.

The Yeshiva’s bogrim, talmidim, tomchim, and yedidim from Eretz Yisroel and chutz la’aretz, gathered in their thousands—among them choshuve Rabbonim of kehillos and marbitzei Torah, headed by the Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon Rav Y. Goldstein shlita, and the Yeshiva’s hanhala and Rabbonim shlita—as the entire oilam was zoche to experience, be deeply moved, and return to their years of learning in the Yeshiva. Alongside the oilam in the hall numbering around 1,500 people, many other gatherings of the Yeshiva’s bogrim in kehillos all over the velt joined in, taking part from afar via closed-circuit hookup.

At the ma’amad, the Yeshiva’s unique current matzav was brought to the forefront, as it is acting to settle the legal status of the Yeshiva’s shetach on Har Tzion, to officially lease it for the next hundred years, and to finally remove all the irurim from various elements.

Before the massive crowd of participants, presentations and documentary footage were shown from the Yeshiva’s years of pe’ilus and its peiros mevurachim. At the climax of the evening, a beautiful musical medley was performed that masterfully recreated the Yeshiva’s niggunim that were sung there over the years, an arrangement performed in harmony by the vatikei bogrim alongside the Yeshiva’s current dor.

The ma’amad was graced by the presence of Rabbonim and marbitzei Torah, including the Zekan Rabbanei Yerushalayim, the Gaon HaGadol Rav Avigdor Nebenzahl shlita. The guest of honor at the ma’amad was Maran HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlita, who was matriach himself and came to give kavod to the ma’amad and to his talmid – the Rosh Yeshiva shlita. He even gave a drasha in both Lashon Kodesh and English, in which he gave a bracha to all the mesayim and machzikim, and bestowed a special bracha upon the Rosh Yeshiva shlita that he should continue to lead the Yeshiva for arichus yomim veshanim.

View the moving gallery from the historic ma’amad