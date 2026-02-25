Advertise
Beitar Illit: Teen Cyclist Seriously Injured In Bike-Accident

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in an accident while riding his bicycle on Rechov HaRemez in Beitar Illit.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and found the teen suffering from a significant head injury after apparently losing control of his bicycle.

Hatzolah volunteers and MDA teams provided immediate medical treatment. He was transported in serious condition by an MDA intensive care ambulance to a Jerusalem hospital for further treatment in the trauma unit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

