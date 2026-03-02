Nearly 1,000 Israelis Hospitalized Since Israel-Iran Conflict Began 3 Days Ago

Israel’s Health Ministry said Monday that nearly 1,000 people have been evacuated to hospitals since fighting with Iran erupted over the weekend.

According to ministry data, 960 individuals have been transported to medical centers nationwide since hostilities began last Shabbos. Of those, 150 remain hospitalized, including 12 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Four people are listed in serious condition, though officials noted that two of them were not directly wounded by missile strikes. Another 24 patients are classified in moderate condition, while 119 are reported to be in good condition.

In addition to those physically injured, the ministry said one individual is being treated for acute anxiety and three others are undergoing medical evaluations.

The figures come as Israel continues to contend with waves of missile and drone fire amid its expanding confrontation with Tehran, straining emergency response systems and hospital networks across the country.

Health officials also announced extended hours for the ministry’s public hotline, *5400, as call volumes surge. The hotline will now operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays. On Fridays, hours will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The ministry said the expanded availability is intended to provide updated guidance, mental health support and medical information to residents navigating the rapidly evolving security situation.

