HIGH ALERT: IDF Preparing For Possible Infiltration Of Thousands Of Radwan Terrorists

Senior Israeli political and defense officials held urgent closed-door discussions in recent days regarding the possibility of an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force commando unit, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, military leaders are preparing for a scenario in which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards might attempt to launch an infiltration operation through Hezbollah—potentially even while IDF forces are already operating at several points inside southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz instructed the IDF to take no chances and to operate under the assumption that such a threat could materialize at any moment. The approach reflects lessons drawn from the events of October 7, with the security establishment unwilling to assume that the presence of IDF troops inside Lebanon alone is enough to prevent infiltration attempts.

According to the report, even if the likelihood of a large-scale incursion is considered low, the military is preparing to thwart any attempt — even a small, localized infiltration by a limited cell.

Following the assessment, a decision was made to significantly reinforce troop deployments. The IDF is increasing the number of soldiers stationed both deeper inside Lebanon and along the defensive perimeter surrounding northern Israeli yishuvim to ensure maximum readiness for direct engagement with enemy forces and to prevent Radwan terrorists from reaching Israeli towns and neighborhoods, chalilah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)