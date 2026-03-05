Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HIGH ALERT: IDF Preparing For Possible Infiltration Of Thousands Of Radwan Terrorists

File photo. Hezbollah Radwan terrorists training in Southern Lebanon close to the Israeli border. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Senior Israeli political and defense officials held urgent closed-door discussions in recent days regarding the possibility of an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force commando unit, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, military leaders are preparing for a scenario in which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards might attempt to launch an infiltration operation through Hezbollah—potentially even while IDF forces are already operating at several points inside southern Lebanon.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz instructed the IDF to take no chances and to operate under the assumption that such a threat could materialize at any moment. The approach reflects lessons drawn from the events of October 7, with the security establishment unwilling to assume that the presence of IDF troops inside Lebanon alone is enough to prevent infiltration attempts.

According to the report, even if the likelihood of a large-scale incursion is considered low, the military is preparing to thwart any attempt — even a small, localized infiltration by a limited cell.

Following the assessment, a decision was made to significantly reinforce troop deployments. The IDF is increasing the number of soldiers stationed both deeper inside Lebanon and along the defensive perimeter surrounding northern Israeli yishuvim to ensure maximum readiness for direct engagement with enemy forces and to prevent Radwan terrorists from reaching Israeli towns and neighborhoods, chalilah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

DRAMATIC REPORT: Israeli Commandos Allegedly Rescue Downed U.S. F-15 Crew Inside Iran

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America

🚨 Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Launch Ground Offensive Into Iran as Regional War Intensifies