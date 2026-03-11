Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Pardons Department Has Reservations About Netanyahu’s Pardon Request

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Moti Kimchi/Pool Photo via AP)

The legal opinion transferred by the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department to Minister Amichai Eliyahu includes significant reservations regarding Netanyahu’s pardon request, Channel 14 reported on Wednesday.

The opinion states that in the absence of an admission of guilt, it is difficult to classify the prime minister under the legal definition of a “criminal,” the category that the president is authorized to pardon under the law.

Eliyahu, who was selected by Justice Minister Yariv Levin to advance the pardon request, has asked to convene various legal experts, including legal advisers of government ministries, in order to obtain additional opinions on the matter.

Netanyahu has refused to admit guilt for the trumped-up cases against him, which have fallen apart one by one in the courtroom, with multiple claims disproven or withdrawn. In addition, multiple incidents of police investigators acting illegally in the cases have been revealed in the courtroom.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BLI AYIN HARA! Modi’in Illit Family Welcomes 21st Child – All Born Without Twins

TRUMP TALKS TO MEDIA: “We’ve Hit Iran Harder Than Almost Any Country In History — And We’re Not Finished Yet” [SEE VIDEOS]

LATEST INFO: New Taba Option And State Department Flight Updates For Those Exiting Israel

TRUMP: “Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End” — Says There’s “Practically Nothing Left” To Target In Iran

WATCH IT: CENTCOM Commander Gives Major Update On U.S. War Effort Against Iran

🚨 TRAVEL CHAOS: YWN Wants To Hear About Your Experience Leaving Israel During Iran War

Israeli Americans Brutally Assaulted Outside California Restaurant in Suspected Hate Crime

CLOWN SHOW: CNN Anchor Falsely Claims NYC Mayor Was Target of ISIS Terror Attack, Despite Clear Evidence Otherwise

Bypassing AG: Legal Opinion On PM’s Pardon Request Submitted To Minister Eliyahu

IDF Bolsters Troops In The North; Golani Brigade Moves From Gaza To Lebanon