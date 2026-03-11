Advertise
Man Arrested After Crashing Van Into Security Barrier Outside White House

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers block the streets around the White House as members of the U.S. Secret Service investigate a suspicious vehicle, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after driving his van into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The Secret Service said the man crashed into the temporary security barrier just before 6:30 a.m. He was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s uniformed division, the agency said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was being interviewed by investigators. Criminal charges were pending, the Secret Service said.

A police bomb squad was called to the scene, checked the vehicle and determined it to be safe.

(AP)

