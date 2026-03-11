Advertise
Airstrike Hits Iranian Military Bank Data Center, Potentially Disrupting Pay for IRGC Forces

A strike in Tehran has reportedly hit the data center of Iran’s state-run Bank Sepah, a critical financial institution responsible for paying the salaries of Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The attack occurred early Wednesday, according to information obtained by The Jerusalem Post and reports from the London-based outlet Iran International.

Bank Sepah plays a central role in Iran’s financial system, particularly for the country’s security establishment. The bank processes salary payments for Iran’s armed forces and the powerful IRGC, meaning the disruption could temporarily prevent pay from reaching military personnel while authorities scramble for alternative solutions.

According to Iran International, the strike hit while the bank was actively processing salary payments for members of the military.

The incident came just a day after Bank Sepah and another major state-run lender, Bank Melli, experienced widespread service disruptions in what appeared to be a cyberattack. Those problems persisted into Wednesday, leaving online banking systems largely inoperable.

Customers were still able to carry out some transactions using bank cards, but most digital services remained offline, the report said.

