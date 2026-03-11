MORE TRAVEL WOES: Experts Warn Iran War Could Drive Up Airfares As Fuel Costs Rise

Airlines may soon begin cutting flight schedules and raising ticket prices as tensions surrounding the Iran conflict continue to disrupt global energy markets and push jet fuel prices higher, industry experts warn.

With the war impacting oil supplies and raising concerns about potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, fuel traders are closely monitoring the region. Any interference with shipping through the critical waterway could quickly affect global oil and gas flows.

Jesse Neugarten, CEO of travel service Dollar Flight Club, told Fox News Digital that the ongoing conflict is already putting pressure on global oil markets, and fuel remains one of the largest expenses for airlines.

“If fuel prices stay elevated into the summer, travelers could start to see fewer cheap fares and slightly higher average ticket prices, especially on long-haul international routes,” Neugarten said.

Industry experts warn that sustained increases in fuel costs could also lead airlines to cut back on certain routes.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel analyst and author of the travel blog “View From the Wing,” said rising fuel prices often force airlines to reevaluate which flights remain financially viable.

Higher fuel costs, he explained, can drive up ticket prices and cause some marginal routes to become unprofitable, potentially leading airlines to reduce flight schedules.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)