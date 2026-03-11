Iranian Military Urges Muslims to Reveal Locations of U.S. and Israeli Forces

A senior Iranian military spokesperson has issued a public call for Muslims across the Middle East to reveal the locations of American and Israeli military assets, saying such information would allow Tehran to carry out more precise attacks as the war in the region intensifies.

Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, made the appeal Wednesday in remarks carried by the Iranian state-affiliated outlet Defa Press.

“I call on the Muslim people of the region and the countries of the region to show us the hideouts of U.S. and Zionist forces so that they themselves will not be harmed, and so that we can strike them more precisely,” Shekarchi said.

The Iranian general accused Washington and Jerusalem of placing military assets near civilian populations and using local residents as “human shields.”

“In this way, the people of the region will be safe from the crushing blows of our armed forces,” he said. “And we can also free these people from the United States and Israel.”

Shekarchi repeated his call for cooperation from regional populations, urging them not to protect American forces.

“We ask the Muslim people of the region not to become shields for the invading U.S. army,” he said. “So that, God willing, we can more effectively, more strongly, and more quickly remove the Americans from the region.”

His remarks also included sweeping accusations against the United States and Israel, claiming their militaries were deliberately targeting civilians as they struggled to confront Iranian forces.

“The criminal U.S. army and the Zionist regime… are, out of desperation and inability to face our military, shedding the blood of ordinary people,” Shekarchi said. “Our women, innocent children, and men.”

He cited recent strikes in Tehran, saying attacks had taken place on consecutive days.

“As part of these actions, two shameless and savage crimes were committed in Tehran yesterday and today,” he said.

Shekarchi warned that Iran’s armed forces would respond with what he described as severe retaliation.

“We tell the American-Zionist enemies to expect crushing blows in retaliation for these savage acts,” he said. “Soon we will avenge these actions and deliver very severe strikes against them.”

The Iranian official also accused Washington of hypocrisy, dismissing claims that the United States is acting in support of the Iranian people.

“The criminal United States and the lying, delusional Trump launched this aggression under the slogan of supporting the Iranian people,” Shekarchi said. “Now those same people whom the Americans falsely claimed they wanted to support are being killed and bloodied under American bombing and missile strikes.”

