The Afikoman Present That Lasts All Year + a FREE gift!

The Circle Afikoman Special Is Live!

Now is the perfect time to join The Circle! Subscribe to The Circle and get

50% off the first month + choose a free gift: Two Circle books, a digital

camera or a hi-tech drone. Hurry while supplies last!

Happy Kids all Year Round. Our Gift to You!

It’s easy to subscribe!

 Subscribe online at www.circmag.com

 Text keyword ‘Circle’ to 732-785-4540

For customer support call/text/Whatsapp 732-592-5437 or

email [email protected]

Six-month commitment required. Promotion only available for US

subscribers. All international subscribers call/Whatsapp/text our office for

details on your promotion.