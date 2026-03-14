The Afikoman Present That Lasts All Year + a FREE gift!

The Circle Afikoman Special Is Live!
Now is the perfect time to join The Circle! Subscribe to The Circle and get
50% off the first month + choose a free gift: Two Circle books, a digital
camera or a hi-tech drone. Hurry while supplies last!
Happy Kids all Year Round. Our Gift to You!
It’s easy to subscribe!
Subscribe online at www.circmag.com
Text keyword ‘Circle’ to 732-785-4540
For customer support call/text/Whatsapp 732-592-5437 or
email [email protected]
Six-month commitment required. Promotion only available for US
subscribers. All international subscribers call/Whatsapp/text our office for
details on your promotion.