IDF Demolishes Home of Terrorist Behind Deadly Bus Shooting That Killed 12-Year-Old

Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank, carrying out a long-standing Israeli policy aimed at deterring future terrorist attacks.

According to the IDF, troops operated in the town of Dura, near Chevron, where they demolished the residence of Azmi Nader Abu Halil, one of the terrorists responsible for a deadly shooting attack last year that killed 12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha, H’yd, of Yerushalayim.

The demolition is tied to a December 11, 2024 terror attack in which two Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a bus traveling from Beitar Ilit to Jerusalem.

The attackers ambushed the bus as it passed a junction near the Palestinian town of al-Khader, spraying the vehicle with gunfire.

Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha, H’yd, was killed in the attack, and several other passengers were wounded.

Israeli authorities later identified the attackers as Azmi Nader Abu Halil and Ezz Aldin Malluh.

The IDF said Sunday’s operation targeted Abu Halil’s home in Dura, which was destroyed by engineering units during the overnight mission.

The home of the second terrorist, Malluh, was demolished by Israeli forces last year following the attack.

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