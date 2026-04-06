More Details About Severe Security Case: Israelis Manufactured Explosives For Iran During Wartime

Additional details of an exceptionally severe security case were released for publication on Monday by the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court at the request of the Yisrael Hayom media outlet.

The case involves several Israeli citizens who acted at the direction of Iranian handlers to manufacture explosive materials during the course of Operation Roaring Lion and even carried out tests on the explosives they produced.

The investigation, led by the Shin Bet and Lahav 433, is considered by security officials to represent a significant escalation in espionage activity on behalf of Iran—particularly as the incidents occurred in recent weeks amid the ongoing war.

The court decided to partially grant the request to lift the gag order on the case after reviewing the parties’ arguments and balancing the principle of open proceedings and the public interest against the potential harm to state security resulting from publication. Accordingly, the gag order was lifted on general information about the case while identifying details about the investigation and the suspects remain confidential.

About a week ago, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in closed-door discussions that Israeli citizens who collaborated with Iran—especially during a time of existential war—must be dealt with severely and using all available means, describing the phenomenon as extremely grave.

Yisrael Hayom reported that these remarks are already being translated into action, and that the matter is currently being handled by the Shin Bet, which has begun preparing procedures to revoke the citizenship of convicted spies.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)