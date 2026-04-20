Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dozens of Israelis Detained at Moscow Airport, Accused Of “Involvement” In Iran War

Russian authorities briefly detained and questioned a group of roughly 40 Israeli passengers arriving in Moscow from Tel Aviv. According to reports from a Russian opposition outlet, the travelers were stopped at Domodedovo Airport and held for several hours by security officials. Those detained reportedly included both Israeli citizens and dual nationals with Russian ties.

Passengers were separated for questioning and asked to comply with security demands, including requests to access their mobile devices. While some resisted unlocking their phones, authorities ultimately required that all devices be powered down during the process.

During the questioning, some travelers were told that Iran is considered a partner of Russia, and that Moscow views Tehran’s adversaries as its own. Several passengers were also informed that their presence in the country was unwelcome, according to accounts cited in the report.

After the interviews, the group was instructed to sign documents warning against potential legal violations before being released. Despite the tense circumstances, officials conducting the process were described as calm and professional in their interactions.

An Israeli source later confirmed that an incident had taken place, though said the number of individuals involved may have been slightly lower than initially reported.

The episode prompted a response from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. A spokesperson said that once officials became aware of the situation, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar directed diplomatic staff to engage with Russian counterparts and the Israeli embassy in Moscow.

Following that intervention, the matter was resolved and the travelers were permitted to enter the country, the ministry said. Israeli officials also conveyed that the handling of the situation was unacceptable and raised concerns directly with Russian authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 Chaverim Of Rockland Deploys To Los Angeles To Assist In Search For Missing Jewish Woman; Tehillim Requested

Trump Pushes Back Against Critics: “Israel Never Talked Me Into The War” Against Iranian Regime

“Tear The Gates Of Shamayim:” Concern Grows Over Condition Of Belzer Rebbe

Israel Exposes Iran’s Secret Terror Unit; Planned To Attack Oil Pipeline

MAILBAG: Why Don’t Sheitel Advertisements Have Hashgachos On Them?

The Netanyahu Paradox: Is Israel’s Self-Styled Protector Also Its Biggest And Loudest Liability?

Israel’s Population Hits 10.2 Million; Jews Make Up 76%, Arabs 21.1%

U.S. Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship After Dramatic Gulf Showdown; Iran Accuses U.S. Of Ceasefire Breach, Rejects Talks

IDF Reservist Who Protected Jews From Arab Mob Arrested, Denied Access To Lawyer

Top IRGC Commander Claims Missile Launchers Being Rebuilt at Faster Pace Than Before War