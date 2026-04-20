Dozens of Israelis Detained at Moscow Airport, Accused Of “Involvement” In Iran War

Russian authorities briefly detained and questioned a group of roughly 40 Israeli passengers arriving in Moscow from Tel Aviv. According to reports from a Russian opposition outlet, the travelers were stopped at Domodedovo Airport and held for several hours by security officials. Those detained reportedly included both Israeli citizens and dual nationals with Russian ties.

Passengers were separated for questioning and asked to comply with security demands, including requests to access their mobile devices. While some resisted unlocking their phones, authorities ultimately required that all devices be powered down during the process.

During the questioning, some travelers were told that Iran is considered a partner of Russia, and that Moscow views Tehran’s adversaries as its own. Several passengers were also informed that their presence in the country was unwelcome, according to accounts cited in the report.

After the interviews, the group was instructed to sign documents warning against potential legal violations before being released. Despite the tense circumstances, officials conducting the process were described as calm and professional in their interactions.

An Israeli source later confirmed that an incident had taken place, though said the number of individuals involved may have been slightly lower than initially reported.

The episode prompted a response from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. A spokesperson said that once officials became aware of the situation, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar directed diplomatic staff to engage with Russian counterparts and the Israeli embassy in Moscow.

Following that intervention, the matter was resolved and the travelers were permitted to enter the country, the ministry said. Israeli officials also conveyed that the handling of the situation was unacceptable and raised concerns directly with Russian authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)