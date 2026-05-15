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HY’D: Golani Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Mortar Attack Overnight

The IDF on Friday morning announced the death of Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan HY’D, 20, a soldier in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, who was killed overnight during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, Dagan, a resident of the southern community of Dekel, was killed after Hezbollah terrorists launched mortar fire toward Israeli forces operating in the area.

The incident marks another deadly attack along Israel’s northern front, where IDF troops continue carrying out operations against Hezbollah infrastructure and terror activity in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions and repeated cross-border attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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