WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday attacked a report in The Atlantic for attributing statements to unnamed sources close to him, then immediately acknowledged the substance of the story by confirming he is indeed deeply concerned about depleting U.S. missile stockpiles during the Iran war.

The apparent contradiction emerged during an interview on Fox News’s The Will Cain Show, where Vance was confronted with the magazine’s account of his private doubts about Pentagon assessments of the conflict.

The Atlantic reported that Vance has repeatedly questioned the Defense Department’s depiction of the war in closed-door meetings, specifically challenging whether the Pentagon understated what amounts to a drastic depletion of U.S. missile reserves. The magazine attributed the account to sources described as “Vance advisors,” without identifying them by name.

Vance’s initial response was dismissive. He said he had read the article precisely because it ascribed views directly to him, and he insisted he was “100% certain” that he had never made the statements attributed to him or his circle. He specifically targeted the sourcing methodology, arguing that “Vance advisor” was too vague a descriptor to carry credibility.

“You know, a Vance advisor could be a staff member I see every single day, it could also be a random person off the street that I talked to once at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Vance said. He expressed confidence that no one genuinely close to him had spoken to The Atlantic, claiming that if they had, “it would have been a totally different story.”

But when Fox host Will Cain directly asked whether Vance was concerned about U.S. missile stockpile depletion, the vice president reversed course without acknowledging the reversal. “Of course I’m concerned about our readiness, because that’s my job to be concerned,” Vance stated plainly.

He then elaborated on that concern, indicating it was not a peripheral worry but a central focus of his responsibilities. “But of course it’s my job to ask these questions, it’s of course my job to make sure we’re on top of every issue,” Vance said. He added that President Trump shared this preoccupation: “And of course it’s the president’s job, too. I think that both of us are very focused on that.”

Vance praised the military leadership overseeing the Iran conflict, specifically naming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Caine as performing “an amazing job.” Yet his acknowledgment that he and the president are “very focused” on readiness concerns—the exact substance of The Atlantic’s reporting—suggested that the underlying worry documented in the magazine’s account was accurate, regardless of how the sourcing was characterized.

The vice president concluded his remarks by urging skepticism toward media reporting generally. “Don’t believe everything you read, especially in papers like The Atlantic,” he said, a closing message that contradicted his admission moments earlier that the core claim of the article—his concern about missile depletion—reflected his actual position and preoccupations.

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