DRAMATIC NIGHT: Protesters Breach Beit Shemesh Police Station After Yeshiva Bochur Arrest [VIDEO]

Violent clashes erupted overnight in Beit Shemesh after the arrest of a chareidi yeshiva bochur classified by authorities as a military deserter, leading to large-scale protests, fires, and confrontations with police.

According to police, the young man, a resident of Beitar Illit, was detained during a routine check under Israel Police’s new enforcement policy and was transferred to the Military Police before protesters arrived at the scene.

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Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Beit Shemesh police station, and the protest later escalated when dozens of rioters breached the station compound, set fires in the area, and clashed with police officers and Border Police forces.

The unrest comes amid growing tensions following directives for police to actively detain yeshiva bochurim who have not regularized their military status.

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Police said the demonstration initially began outside the station in response to the arrest. As the night progressed, protesters forced their way into the station grounds and ignited nearby vegetation.

Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police personnel moved in to disperse the crowds and push demonstrators out of the compound. Authorities reported that several fires were also set in the adjacent forested area, requiring intervention by Fire and Rescue Services to bring the blazes under control.

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Although security forces eventually cleared protesters from the station area and surrounding roads, disturbances continued along Route 38, where demonstrators allegedly hurled stones at police and attempted to block traffic.

Several suspects were arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting police officers.

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Jerusalem Region Commander, Deputy Commissioner Shlomi Bachar, arrived at the scene and oversaw police operations.

Police said forces remain deployed in the area and are continuing efforts to restore order and prevent further disturbances.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)