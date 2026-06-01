Netanyahu, Katz Order IDF To Strike Beirut In Wake Of Escalated Hezbollah Attacks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Monday morning that he has instructed the IDF to carry out strikes in Beirut following Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire.

“In response to the repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the attacks against our cities and citizens, I have instructed the IDF, together with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, to strike terrorist targets in the Dahiyeh quarter of Beirut,” Netanyahu stated.

Katz issued a similar statement.

The announcements came after repeated rocket fire and drone alerts across northern Israel overnight Sunday and Monday morning, and the day after the IDF announced it had recaptured Beaufort Castle, in the deepest incursion in Lebanon in 26 years.

Hezbollah launched multiple attacks on Israel overnight Sunday, causing sirens to blare in Tzfas, Tivereia, and Akko. Sirens continued to blare on Monday morning in many yishuvim along the northern border.

Hezbollah previously escalated its rocket fire against northern Israel on Sunday. Four people were lightly to moderately wounded when an explosive drone detonated next to Moshav Beit Hillel in the Galil on Sunday evening. Several other yishuvim suffered heavy property damage in Hezbollah attacks, and a fire broke out near Kibbutz Dan in the wake of a Hezbollah attack.

In recent days, calls have increased from both the opposition and the coalition demanding that the prime minister order the army to carry out massive strikes in Beirut in response to Hezbollah’s severe violations of the ceasefire. Israel has mainly avoided carrying out strikes in Dahieh due to restraints imposed by the US amid negotiations with Iran.

The IDF announced on Monday morning that Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, H’yd, 20, was killed overnight by an explosive drone fired by Hezbollah, the 14th soldier to be killed in southern Lebanon since the start of the “ceasefire.”

The IDF announced on Sunday morning that Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, H’yd, 21, was killed by an explosive drone fired by Hezbollah on Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)