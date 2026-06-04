TEFILLOS: HaMashgiach HaRav Yaakov Yehuda Salomon Is In Critical Condition

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Yehuda Salomon, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Tiferes Yaakov in Gateshead, is hospitalized in critical condition and needs much Rachamei Shamayim.

HaRav Salomon suddenly collapsed on Shabbos while delivering his weekly shmuess in the yeshivah. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that he had suffered a severe stroke accompanied by a serious brain bleed. He is being treated in the intensive care unit.

HaRav Salomon is the son of HaGaon HaRav Matisyahu Salomon, z’tl, the legendary mashgiach of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood.

The family suffered a tragedy only 11 months ago, when another son, HaGaon HaRav Chizkiyahu Moshe Shlomo Salomon, z’tl, the Mashgiach of Sunderland Yeshiva in Gateshead, was niftar at the age of 59 after suffering a difficult illness.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yaakov Yehuda ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)