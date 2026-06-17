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Iran Fired Drones At Ships In Hormuz Every Night Since MOU

FILE—Iran’s Revolutionary Guard members stand in front of Shahab-3 missile which is displayed during the annual pro-Palestinians Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has fired drones at commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz every night since the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was announced on Sunday, NBC News reported overnight Tuesday.

The report cites a US official who said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has fired multiple drones every night this week.

The US military has been shooting down the drones before they can reach their targets.

The US military has also continued to escort commercial ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran issued a direct threat to attack Israel due to its “84 violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon since the US president’s declaration ending the war.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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