🚨🚨Shocking Police Abuse At Morning Protest: Protesters Left Bloodied; Police Ripped Off Protesters’ Pants

In a surprise move, dozens of protesters from Peleg Yerushalmi blocked the Coca-Cola Junction on Highway 4 at the entrance to Bnei Brak during rush hour on Wednesday morning in a protest against the arrest of bnei yeshivos.

Police responded with severe, unrestrained, and unprecedented violence against the protesters, including throwing stun grenades, beating them with batons, and even forcibly pulling down protesters’ pants or ripping them as they dragged them off the road. Some protesters were left with bloodied hands and feet and required hospital treatment.

Hatzalah reported that they “provided medical assistance to eight people who were lightly injured as a result of bruises and injuries. Some were evacuated to hospitals in United Hatzalah ambulances.”

The commander of the Bnei Brak–Ramat Gan police station was filmed deliberately tearing a protester’s pants and dragging him across the asphalt.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to reports, the police were ordered in advance to use batons against the protesters.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri issued a statement saying, “Itamar Ben‑Gvir, wake up! It is unacceptable that what the police refused to do on Kaplan Street against anarchists trying to destroy the country, they are now doing to citizens who are crying out because they’ve been turned into criminals simply for learning Torah. You know we oppose protests, but we cannot stand by in the face of this injustice and severe violence. You’ve proven that when you care, you know how to activate the police. Get up now and stop the police violence against Bnei Torah.”

MK Meir Porush stated: “The police’s conduct this morning does not resemble the conduct of a police force in a Jewish‑run state, nor of a police force in a country that claims to be a democracy. We’ve seen the violent dispersal of protests like we saw this morning in Turkey and Iran. The police commissioner and every officer involved should go home today.”

Shas MK Yoav Ben‑Tzur said: “The shocking footage from this morning, showing police using brutal force and injuring Chareidi demonstrators until they bled, exposes a painful truth. The Israel Police operates a selective and discriminatory enforcement system. At Kaplan protests, they speak through megaphones, and at Chareidi protests, they use batons, stun grenades, and disproportionate force. The police’s role is to maintain public order using reasonable and restrained force, not to exploit their uniforms to trample the law and shred public trust. I call on the National Security Minister to investigate police policy today and summon the violent officers for questioning. These are protesters, not terrorists. The blood of Chareidim is not hefker.”

Following the disturbing videos circulated on social media, associates of Minister Itamar Ben‑Gvir said: “The High Court has forbidden him from commenting on the use of police force at protests, but it is clear to everyone that using batons and stun grenades against people blocking a road is unreasonable even to those who oppose these protests.”

They added a warning: “If the police do not come to their senses, he will end the use of stun grenades in the police.”

Shortly afterward, in a statement posted on X, Minister Ben‑Gvir wrote: “Recently, there has been an increase in incidents where stun grenades were used against civilians, which is against regulations. I will therefore hold an urgent discussion to ensure that stun grenades are used only in exceptional cases and in accordance with police procedures.”

Ben Gvir then threatened: “If their use is not limited to such cases, there will be no stun grenades in the police.”

The sudden blockage caused massive traffic chaos throughout Bnei Brak and surrounding cities. Large forces of police and Yasam riot units from the Tel Aviv District were rushed to the scene, attempting to physically prevent protesters from entering the roadway and stopping traffic.

Israel Police said: “An illegal demonstration is currently taking place on Highway 4 near Bnei Brak. Individuals violating public order are blocking the road. Israel Police officers are on the scene and directing traffic to alternative routes. A police officer declared the demonstration unlawful before enforcement measures were taken.”

Police added: “Israel Police views the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic state and allows demonstrations as long as they are conducted within the framework of the law. At the same time, the police will not allow disturbances of public order, obstruction of freedom of movement, or any behavior that could endanger public safety.”

No matter what your opinion is about Chareidim serving in the IDF, or whether these protests are appropriate, one thing is a fact: You will NEVER see Israeli police use this type of brutal violence against the thousands of leftist protesters who shut down the Ayalon Highway as is seen with Chareidi demonstrators.

In the U.S., officers engaging in this type of despicable police brutality against unarmed protesters would face criminal charges, be stripped of their badges, and be thrown in prison.

People need to be held accountable for this, from the very top down, but it will never happen. Want to know why? Because Chareidi blood is cheap.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)