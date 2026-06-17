HISTORIC SHIFT: Israel Approves Construction In Chevron Without Municipal Approval For First Time In Decades

Israel has approved new construction in Chevron without requiring authorization from the city’s Arab municipality, marking the first such move in decades and implementing a major policy change announced this week by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich.

The Higher Planning Council in Yehuda and Shomron approved plans Wednesday for a new 1,000-square-meter building for Yeshivas Shavei Chevron near Beis Romano, along with 576 additional housing units throughout Yehuda and Shomron.

The decision follows a cabinet-approved initiative that transferred planning authority over the Jewish community in Chevron and key holy sites from the Chevron municipality back to direct Israeli control. Supporters of the move have described it as the reversal of a long-standing provision that required municipal approval for development projects affecting the Jewish community and areas surrounding the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Speaking a day earlier at an event announcing the new community of Doran in the Chevron Hills, Smotrich declared that the government had effectively ended what he called one of the most problematic remaining provisions of the Chevron arrangements, arguing that planning decisions affecting Jewish residents and holy sites should not be dependent on the local municipality.

In addition to the Chevron approvals, the council advanced plans for 456 housing units in Mitzpe Yericho and granted final approval for 120 housing units in the Al-Matan neighborhood of Karnei Shomron.

Smotrich described the decisions as part of a broader effort to strengthen Jewish communities in Yehuda and Shomron, calling the approvals both a practical development measure and a historic step toward expanding Israeli governance in the region.

The changes were implemented following a cabinet decision approved several months ago, with the Higher Planning Council taking the final administrative steps this week to put the policy into effect.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)