HY’D: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed, 5 Wounded In Overnight Hezbollah Attacks In Southern Lebanon

An IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers were killed in separate Hezbollah attacks in southern Lebanon overnight, the military announced.

The slain officer was identified as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade, from Beit HaShita. The names of the three additional fallen soldiers will be released later.

According to the IDF, shortly after midnight, a suspected Hezbollah drone or anti-tank missile struck the battalion commander’s tank in the village of Kfar Tebnit, killing four soldiers.

Several hours later, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck forces from the Commando Brigade operating in the same village. In that attack, a reservist officer was seriously wounded, three reservist soldiers sustained moderate injuries, and an NCO was lightly wounded.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families have been notified.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)