The Chesed Fund Launches “Preset Donations” – Just in Time for Chanukah Fundraising!

At The Chesed Fund, spearheaded by founder and lead developer Avi Kehat, we are always innovating.

We see every feature as an opportunity to help organizations make further progress towards our core mission of doing more chesed.

Our latest feature, Preset Donations, are versatile yet simple.

You can use Donation Presets to crate pre-defined suggested donation amounts, along with a creative title and photo. This information is then associated with the donation both in the list of donations as well in The Chesed Fund dashboard, where you can view it or download it as a spreadsheet.

Some creative ideas include:

An example of Donation Presets in action.

Recognition – help suggestion higher donation amounts to your donors, give donors creative titles for their donations (Such as “Patron”, “Sponsor”, or anything else, and acknowledge their contribution right on the donation page.

Gifts – offer different gifts to donors if they donate over a certain amount. Combine this with The Chesed Fund’s address collection feature on checkout and you can send physical items to your donors.

Raffles – sell tickets to drawings, contests, and raffles by simply creating a Donation Preset for them, specifying the number of tickets each Donation Preset qualifies for. Including a catchy picture in each Donation Preset’s description can help make it even more appealing.

Start your campaign today!

Donation Presets are dynamically associated with each donation – any donation above the threshold you define will automatically qualify for that Donation Preset, until a higher Donation Preset threshold is reached. Say you have two Donation Presets: Preset 1 for $100, and Preset 2 for $200. A donation of $180 will automatically qualify for Preset 1. If the donor decides to increase their donation to $220, they will instantly be upgraded to Preset 2.

At the same time, a donor can decide to opt out completely from the Donation Preset system by removing the associated Donation Preset when they check out.

As you can see, The Chesed Fund’s new Donation Preset option opens up an array of opportunities limited only by your creativity, further extending the suite of tools offered by the platform, including Teams, Matching Campaigns, and more.

Start your campaign today, or speak to a strategist about planning a campaign for your organization.