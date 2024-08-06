Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UPDATE: 30 Rockets Fired Into Northern Israel, IDF Bombs Weapons Storehouse


The IDF have confirmed that around 30 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israel earlier today, prompting sirens in the Golan Heights and Galilee panhandle. Approximately 20 projectiles crossed into the Golan Heights, all landing in open areas, while around 10 projectiles targeted the Galilee panhandle, with most intercepted by the Iron Dome and the rest also falling in open areas. No injuries have been reported.

In response, the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted multiple strikes against Hezbollah targets. Earlier in the day, the IDF identified a terrorist cell entering a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Kfarkela, which was swiftly struck by the IAF. Additional strikes targeted Hezbollah terrorists who had fired rockets toward Misgav Am, as well as Hezbollah military structures in Ayta ash Shab and a launcher in Abou Chach.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently working to extinguish fires ignited by the projectiles.



