HY’D: IDF Confirms Death of Bilha Yinon, Last Missing Person from October 7th Attacks

The IDF have officially confirmed the death of Bilha Yinon HY’D, the last person designated as missing since the October 7th attacks. IDF representatives informed Yinon’s family today (Tuesday) after an extensive investigative effort determined her fate.

Since the war began, the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, along with various specialized teams, have been working tirelessly to uncover evidence regarding Yinon’s whereabouts. Critical evidence found near her home underwent complex testing, ultimately leading to the confirmation of her identity.

A Ministry of Health committee, including representatives from the IDF investigative team, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and Chief Rabbi Hagaon HaRav Yitzhak Yosef, concluded that Bilha Yinon was murdered during the attacks on October 7th.

