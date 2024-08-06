Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Confirms Death of Bilha Yinon, Last Missing Person from October 7th Attacks


The IDF have officially confirmed the death of Bilha Yinon HY’D, the last person designated as missing since the October 7th attacks. IDF representatives informed Yinon’s family today (Tuesday) after an extensive investigative effort determined her fate.

Since the war began, the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, along with various specialized teams, have been working tirelessly to uncover evidence regarding Yinon’s whereabouts. Critical evidence found near her home underwent complex testing, ultimately leading to the confirmation of her identity.

A Ministry of Health committee, including representatives from the IDF investigative team, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and Chief Rabbi Hagaon HaRav Yitzhak Yosef, concluded that Bilha Yinon was murdered during the attacks on October 7th.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Chareidi Draft Protesters Break Into IDF Induction Center

18 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road

NYT: Russia Is Supplying Iran With Advanced Air Defense Systems

US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination

Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War

Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network