Report: Iran Postponing Attack On Israel Following US Intervention


According to a report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has successfully convinced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to delay a planned attack on Israel. The postponement comes after the US established an emergency hotline with Iran over the weekend, urging Tehran to delay its retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by at least two weeks.

The US has proposed measures to address security concerns and close loopholes in exchange for Iran’s restraint. Iran has agreed to the delay, which will allow for continued ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.



