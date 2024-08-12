Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Reports Multiple Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Southern Lebanon


The IDF reported several incidents on Monday involving projectiles crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Ramim Ridge, Metula, and Har Dov. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from these attacks.

In response, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted multiple strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Earlier in the day, a Hezbollah launcher in Wardiyeh was targeted, followed by strikes on military structures in Chihine and Jibbain. Additionally, IDF artillery engaged threats in the areas of Wadi Hamoul, Ramyeh, and Ayta ash Shab, aiming to neutralize potential dangers in those regions.



