YOU CAN PREVENT SINAS CHINAM

Communicated Content

Hi! This is Dr. Aimee Baron from *I Was Supposed to Have a Baby.* We provide emotional support to everyone with infertility, pregnancy loss, or any other struggles around building a family. 

Anyone who’s struggled to build a family has dealt with those awful comments that cause so much pain — even if they come from a good place or are said with good intentions. 
We hear these comments from our community every day. We can’t stop these comments from happening altogether, but we can (and do) support those suffering and educate the community-at-large as best we can to try to raise awareness.
Please help us keep moving the needle on how our community shows up for those struggling to build a family by donating to our annual campaign today. #EaseTheirPain
We’ve helped over 30k people in the past 5 years, but many more need our support. *We are in the final hours of our campaign to raise 275K, and we’re at 90%.* Can you help us support every person and couple suffering in silence?
https://causematch.com/iwsthab2024




