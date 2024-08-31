Prime Minister’s Office Statement

The Prime Minister’s Office, this evening (Saturday, 31 August 2024) [translated from Hebrew]:

Reports about a general ceasefire in order to administer polio vaccines in Gaza are false.

Israel will allow a humanitarian corridor only, through which vaccination personnel may pass; designated safe areas will also be established for administering the vaccines during certain hours.

Israel views with importance the prevention of a polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip, including for the purpose of preventing the spread of diseases in the region.