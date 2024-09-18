Gallant: Israel Shifts Focus to Northern Front as ‘New Phase’ of War Begins

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel’s focus has moved to the northern front as a “new phase” of the war is beginning. Gallant made the comments while visiting the Ramat David airbase.

Excerpts from the Minister’s remarks:

“The ‘center of gravity’ is moving north, meaning that we are allocating forces, resources and energy for the northern arena. We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our missions in the south – we are committed to our duties, and we are carrying them out simultaneously.”

“Operations are carried out by all the security organizations and our task is clear – ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes.”

“If we look at the current picture – the IDF has made excellent achievements, together with the ISA and the Mossad – the results of their work are impressive. We know how important it is at this time to carry out our activities in close cooperation. We are fully coordinated and united in our determination to achieve our goals: the Prime Minister, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, ISA Director, Mossad Director and Minister of Defense. Everything they represent, everything is dedicated to a single goal – the return of the residents [of the north to their homes].”

“I believe that we are at the start of a new phase in the war and we must adapt. This is true for everyone, certainly for those who are in the air or controlling what happens in the air – because the position here is stronger – it’s not Hamas. This is something else and we need to prepare for this accordingly and take it into account.”

“We must remain consistent over time – this war requires great courage, determination and perseverance. Thank you for everything you do. We are going to complete our missions on all fronts. You have the duty, but also the privilege to take a part in this effort.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)