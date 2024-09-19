Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Blinken Urges Caution to Prevent Escalation of Tensions in the Middle East


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could heighten tensions in the Middle East.

“France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular,” Blinken said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

“We don’t want to see any escalatory actions by any party” that would endanger the goal of a ceasefire to the Gaza conflict, he added.



