A source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah says the Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood killed Ibrahim Aqil, a senior commander in the terror group’s elite Radwan unit.

“The Israeli air strike killed Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil, its armed force’s second-in-command after Fuad Shukr,” who was killed by an Israeli strike in July, also in Hezbollah’s southern Beirut stronghold, says the source who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

(AP)