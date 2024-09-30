Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Remarks at the Start of the Government Meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Monday, 30 September 2024), at the start of the Government meeting [translated from Hebrew]:

“First, I would like to greet all of the ministers, and our colleague Gideon Saar, who has joined us.

We face major challenges. We will face them together and we will do the work that the people of Israel, and the generations of the people of Israel, expect that we will do.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, we are in decisive days. These are days of historic achievements but also of major challenges that we face.

I would like to commend our commanders and soldiers in the IDF and all of the security services, who are excelling in striking our enemies and enabling our people to stand tall with pride.

I would like to stand by our heroic soldiers, conscripts and reservists. While we celebrate the new year, may it be a good one, they will continue to defend our country with that same dedication, sacrifice and heroism that they have shown throughout the past year.

I would like to stand by the families of the fallen, thanks to who we live here. I send best wishes for a quick and full recovery to all of the dear wounded. I would like to stand by the dear families of the hostages; our hostages are always first and foremost with us, and we will not rest until we return them all.

Finally, I would like to thank all citizens of Israel: The reservists’ wives, the mothers and fathers of our fighters, and the children, for being steadfast throughout such a long period.

We are in a war for our very existence. We will unite, go hand-in-hand and defeat our enemies.

The people will arise like a lioness, and the Eternal One of Israel will not lie.

So ends a year and its curses, and with G-d’s help so begins a year and its blessings.

May we all have a good year and a happy holiday.”