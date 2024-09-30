TEARS FOR TERRORISTS: “I Wish I Could Sacrifice My Children To Have Nasrallah Back”

Journalists at Iran’s Press TV broke down in tears as they reported the death of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent Iranian-American anchor for the state-run television network, was one of them.
During a live broadcast, Press TV’s Beirut correspondent, Mariam Saleh, broke down in tears when told Nasrallah was dead. She said she didn’t know how she would cope with his death.
“I wish I could sacrifice my children and have Nasrallah back,” she said tearfully. She went on to vow that despite the loss, the fight would continue until victory was achieved.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
5 Responses
Please sacrifice your children!
Nasrallah is too busy now with his 72.
What a pathetic savage. No normal human being would offer to sacrifice their children for anything, let alone for some savage.
We care about her children about as much as she does. I hope they all get to join Nasrallah real soon. Her too.
I hope her kids hate her
Stupid woman. With a mother like you they might just be better off dead.