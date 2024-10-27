Victim Identified In Truck Attack

A 72-year-old man from Rishon Lezion, identified as Bezalel Carmi, lost his life in what is being investigated as a possible truck ramming incident near Glilot earlier today. Authorities are still working to confirm whether the crash, in which an Arab-Israeli truck driver from Qalansawe drove into a group of people at a bus stop, injuring over 30, was an intentional attack. The driver’s family denies any motive for terrorism and has requested an autopsy to investigate whether a medical emergency may have triggered the accident.