IDF Destroys Extensive Hezbollah Tunnel Network and Terror Infrastructure in Southern Lebanon


The IDF reported the destruction of a large network of Hezbollah underground structures in southern Lebanon. The 646th Brigade, part of the IDF’s 146th Division, carried out targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence to locate and dismantle the terror group’s operational sites.

During the raids, IDF forces uncovered and destroyed multiple Hezbollah military sites and assembly points, neutralized several militants with support from the Israeli Air Force, and seized large stockpiles of weapons.

Among the most significant findings was an extensive underground network stretching approximately 70 meters beneath rugged, forested terrain. This tunnel system included a concealed room with provisions for long-term occupancy, as well as weapons storage areas.

In a separate raid, IDF forces found another underground structure equipped with living quarters and a weapons stockpile, which they promptly dismantled and confiscated. All identified tunnels and underground facilities were destroyed at the end of the operation.



