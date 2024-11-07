Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hezbollah Fires Over 120 Rockets into Northern Israel, Causing Damage in Haifa Suburbs


The IDF says that approximately 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel in a recent barrage, bringing today’s total to more than 120 rockets fired. The latest attack included around 20 rockets targeting the Western Galilee region and 30 aimed at the Haifa Bay area.

The IDF confirmed that some of the incoming rockets were intercepted, but several reached their targets. One rocket struck Kiryat Yam, a Haifa suburb, damaging multiple cars in the area. Emergency teams have been deployed to assess the damage and respond to any potential incidents as rocket fire continues to impact northern Israel.



