BLM Leader Advocates For Violence Against Whites In Wake Of Penny Exoneration


Hawk Newsome, founder of BLM of Greater New York, reacts to Penny verdict by advocating for retaliation against white people:

“We need some black vigilantes. People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same?”



