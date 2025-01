The NYPD is seeking assistance in identifying individuals involved in a series of robberies in Brooklyn. In four separate incidents, suspects approached victims, displayed a knife, and stole their belongings. If you have any information, please contact the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS or submit a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

