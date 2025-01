With great sadness, we report the untimely passing of Mrs. Shifra Brand A”H, the young wife of yblc”t Reb Yehoshua Leib Brand, an avreich in Lakewood. Mrs. Brand, who was niftar following an illness, was the daughter of Rabbi Weingarten shlit”a of Boro Park, originally from Eretz Yisrael.

The levaya will take place today at 1:45 p.m. at the chapel on 7th Street in Lakewood, followed by kevura at the local Beis Hachaim.

