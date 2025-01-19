Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MORE: Another Group Of Family Members React To The Release Of The Hostages




Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WHO WAS IN CHARGE? Speaker Johnson’s SHOCKING Biden Revelation Sparks Questions Anew [MUST WATCH VIDEO]

FRIEND OF ISRAEL? Trump Threatened Netanyahu To Make Ceasefire Deal

Hostage Deal Timetable: Why Are Schools In Israel’s South Beginning Late On Sunday?

Israeli Medical Teams Prepare To Treat Complex Medical Challenges

IDF Complete Preps To Receive Hostages, Including Reception Facilities At Gaza Border

Houthis Fire 2 Missiles On Shabbos, Shrapnel Falls Next To Beitar Illit

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Seriously Wounded In Stabbing Attack In Tel Aviv

Netanyahu: “We’ll Return To War In Gaza, Achieve All Our Objectives”

Hostage Deal Approved: 24 In Favor Versus 8 Opposed

Biden Sets Record By Commuting Sentences Of Nearly 2,500 People Convicted On Nonviolent Drug Charges

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network