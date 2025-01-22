Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Illegal Venezuelan Alien In NYC Wonders, “Will They Deport Us?”


 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SHIN BET BLUNDER: Tel Aviv Terrorist Was Flagged As Risk, Published Pro-Terror Posts On Social Media

The Chassidish Bochur Who Davened For Emily Damari’s Release Every Day

HOPE IN THE DARK: Four More Female Israeli Hostages To Be Freed From Hamas Captivity On Shabbos

Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services

Major European Airlines To Resume Flights To Israel, American Airlines Continue Boycott

Police Officer Who Shot 2 Israelis Questioned Under Warning, Released To House Arrest

IDF Chief Of Staff & Head Of Southern Command Resign: “Oct. 7 Failure Will Accompany Me As Long As I Live”

OPERATION IRON WALL: IDF Launches War Against Terror Groups In Jenin

1ST DAY: Trump Lifts Limits On Arms Sales To Israel; Revokes Sanctions On Israelis; Restores Sanctions On ICC

TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network