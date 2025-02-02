“Lawler Urges White House to Support Antisemitism Act Against Campus Extremism”

Congressman Mike Lawler: “It is my sincere hope that the White House will work with Congress to get the Antisemitism Awareness Act across the finish line – we can’t let radical, pro-Hamas lunatics control college and university campuses anymore.”
