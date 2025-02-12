Trump to Sign Reciprocal Tariffs, Criticizes Obama, Biden

President Trump announces he will he signing reciprocal taxes: “We’ll be signing reciprocal tariffs. The world has taken advantage of the US for many years… I did something on steel and aluminum… Obama was weak, and Biden was weaker on steel.”
