Trump Blames China, Mexico, and Canada for Fentanyl Crisis, Announces Tariffs Starting April 2nd


TRUMP: “We’ve lost millions of people due to fentanyl. It comes mostly from China, but it comes through Mexico and it comes through Canada. And I have to tell you that you know, on April 2nd— the tariffs go on. Not all of them, but a lot of them.”



