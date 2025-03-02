Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Peleg Yerushalmi Protests in Bnei Brak Over Charedi Arrest, Block Highway 4 and Jabotinsky


Peleg Yerushalmi Hafganah in Bnei Brak sparked by the arrest of a Charedi individual at Ben Gurion Airport for evading IDF conscription. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, blocking key thoroughfares including Highway 4 and Jabotinsky Street.



