Syrian Government Forces Clash with Pro-Assad Militias in Latakia, 180 Opposition Fighters Killed

Heavy clashes are continuing to occur in the Latakia Governorate of Northwestern Syria, as forces of the Syrian Government continue to advance against pro-Assad militias, with upwards of 180 opposition fighters said to have been eliminated so far
Heavy clashes are continuing to occur in the Latakia Governorate of Northwestern Syria, as forces of the Syrian Government continue to advance against pro-Assad militias, with upwards of 180 opposition fighters said to have been eliminated so far
Popular Posts