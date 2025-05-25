Iran’s Kayhan Praises DC Israeli Embassy Attack, Dubs Terrorist “Washington Basij” Founder

Kayhan, the official mouthpiece of Supreme Leader Khamenei, praised the terror attack on 2 Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC last week, and called the attacker the founder of the “Washington Basij,” echoing Iran’s brutal paramilitary force.
